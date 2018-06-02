Mercure Hyderabad KCP appoints Soumitra Pahari as the Hotel Manager

Mercure Hyderabad KCP announces the appointment of Mr Soumitra Pahari as the new Hotel Manager. With his extensive experience and domain expertise in the hospitality industry, Soumitra will steer the hotel to greater heights.

In the leadership role, Soumitra will focus on enhancing overall guest experience at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, achieve stellar growth in revenues, and develop a talented and committed team to manage the hotel operations.

Soumitra brings in a rich hospitality experience of close to two decades and has been associated with AccorHotels since 2010. During the course of his career, he has worked with prominent hotel chains in India and across the globe. He has been recognised as the ‘Most Influential Leader of the Year’ under Hospitality Awards (by Star Group) and he has also been awarded as ‘Food and Beverage Director of the Year ‘under ‘Hospitality Leaders Choice Award’.

Soumitra pursued Hotel Management from Indian Institute of Management Kolkata and MBA in hospitality and finance. He loves to spend time with his family and likes to explore different wines and food. In his spare time, Soumitra also enjoys scuba diving.