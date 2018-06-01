Global Acidity Regulators Market to reach a market size of $7.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Acidity Regulators Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Acidity Regulators Market is expected to attain a market size of $7.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The Citric Acid market dominated the Global Acidity Regulators Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Phosphoric Acid market is expected to witness CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Acetic Acid market is expected to witness CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Beverages market dominated the Global Acidity Regulators Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period. The Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Bakery & Confectionery market would achieve a market value of $1,827.7 million by 2023.
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Acidity Regulators in Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings Market by Region in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Acidity Regulators have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Archer Daniels Midland Company (Wild Flavors), Junbunzlauer, ATP Group, Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd., Chemelco International B.V., F.B.C Industries Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., and Mylan N.V. (Bertek Ingredient Incorporation)
Global Acidity Regulators Market Segmentation
Global Acidity Regulators Market By Types
Citric Acid
Phosphric Acid
Acetic Acid
Maleic Acid
Lactic Acid
Global Acidity Regulators Market By Applications
Beverages
Bakery & Confectionery
Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings
Others
Global Acidity Regulators Market By Geography
North America Acidity Regulators Market
US Acidity Regulators Market
Canada Acidity Regulators Market
Mexico Acidity Regulators Market
Rest of North America Acidity Regulators Market
Europe Acidity Regulators Market
Germany Acidity Regulators Market
UK Acidity Regulators Market
France Acidity Regulators Market
Russia Acidity Regulators Market
Spain Acidity Regulators Market
Italy Acidity Regulators Market
Rest of Europe Acidity Regulators Market
Asia Pacific Acidity Regulators Market
China Acidity Regulators Market
Japan Acidity Regulators Market
India Acidity Regulators Market
South Korea Acidity Regulators Market
Singapore Acidity Regulators Market
Australia Acidity Regulators Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Acidity Regulators Market
LAMEA Acidity Regulators Market
Brazil Acidity Regulators Market
Argentina Acidity Regulators Market
UAE Acidity Regulators Market
Saudi Arabia Acidity Regulators Market
South Africa Acidity Regulators Market
Nigeria Acidity Regulators Market
Rest of LAMEA Acidity Regulators Market
Companies Profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Company (Wild Flavors)
Junbunzlauer
ATP Group
Celrich Products Pvt. Ltd.
Chemelco International B.V.
B.C Industries Inc.
Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
Mylan N.V. (Bertek Ingredient Incorporation)
