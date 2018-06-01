Distribution Transformer Market Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Share, Size, Current Trends, & Industry Analysis by 2022

Pune, India, June, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future Adds Global Distribution Transformer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Market Highlights

Transformer is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Transformer is broadly segmented into distribution transformer, power transformer and others (instrument transformer). Transformer systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability to transmit & distribute the energy in form of electricity and supply according to end user needs.

Transformer is an electrical device that transfers electrical energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. Transformer are used to increase or decrease the alternating voltages in power applications. It works on the principle of Faraday’s Law of Electromagnetic Induction which states that “the magnitude of voltage is directly proportional to the rate of change of flux.”

Key Players

Siemens AG

General Electric

BB Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Limited

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

14 March 2017: ABB launches world’s first digital distribution transformer. Integrated sensing and monitoring technology in ABB’s new TXpert™ transformer will provide intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs and manage the asset more efficiently.

In 2016, Siemens, one of the most innovative suppliers of distribution transformers, signed a contract to supply the Iraqi market with 1,250 distribution transformers. The total order is about €9 million.

9 July, 2015: GE Introduced Next-Generation Transformer which provides customers safer, more environmentally friendly transformer for urban applications.

Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:

Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type : Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground

Segmentation by Phase : Single & Three

Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry

Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Target Audience

Manufacturing Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Power sector consultants

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Distribution Transformer Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share within distribution transformer market, followed by North America and Europe. China has seen strong growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, due to high levels of industrialization and infrastructural developments. The continuous need to update and upgrade existing distribution infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity will lead to a positive growth of the transformer market over the forecast period. In the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity are driving grid expansion and the distribution transformer market.

