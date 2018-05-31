Genome Engineering Market is Projected to Soar at a Value CAGR of 14.2% from 2015 to 2023

Global Genome Engineering Market: Snapshot

The field of genome engineering, the process of artificially introducing modification to the genetic content of an organism by introducing an artificially constructed piece of DNA of a specific composition into a recipient cell, has witnessed a significant rise in research activities in the past few years. Undertaken with the view of gaining larger clarity about the outcome of genome engineering experiments and finding newer applications of carefully controlled genetic experiments, the number of such research activities is rising at an immense pace.

Some of the most easily recognizable and highly popular applications of genome engineering practices are the use of genetically engineered microorganisms to produce vaccines and genetically modified crops. A vast variety of other applications of genome engineering are also being increasingly analyzed and put to use to develop organisms or living species with an improved genetic makeup.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global genome engineering market will exhibit a remarkable 14.2% CAGR from 2015 through 2023, with market’s opportunity rising from US$2.30 bn in 2015 to an estimated US$7.21 bn by 2023.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Account for Massive Chunk in Market Revenues

Genome engineering practices find extensive usage across the academic field and industries such as agriculture, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. In 2014, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies contributed nearly 58% of the market’s overall revenue. The significant rise in the use of genome engineering practices in therapeutics and drug discovery have contributed to the immense growth of this application segment. The trend is expected to remain strong over the report’s forecast period as well, with the extensive use of genome engineering in the pharmaceutical industry expected to drive the market significantly.

Applications of genome engineering in the academics sector emerged as the second largest contributor to the revenues of the global genome engineering market in 2014. Owing to the preliminary success achieved in a number of academic studies, the demand for genome engineering practices has significantly increased in the academic sector, chiefly for the production of mutants and treatment of genetic disorders. The vast global rise in prevalence of genetic disorders and a variety of cancers, the academic sector is expected to lead to stable demand for genome engineering practices in the next few years as well.

Vast Rise in Genome Research Activities to Help North America Retain Leading Position

Home to some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, North America is one of the mist lucrative market’s for genome engineering. The region has witnessed a significant rise in research and development activities in the field of genetics and its applications across these industries. The North America genome engineering market held a valuation of US$1.27 bn in 2015 and is expected to continue to rise at a healthy pace over the report’s forecast period as well. The increasing demand for research dealing with the legal, ethical, and social implications of genome engineering will continue to lead to an increase in the number of genome engineering practices taking place in the region.

Over the report’s forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative regional market for genome engineering. The regional market is expected to benefit from rising government incentives aimed at the development of the field in emerging economies and increased interest by companies in the region due to low research costs.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global genome engineering market profiled in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Sangamo Biosciences, Lonza Group Ltd., and Horizon Discovery Group Plc.