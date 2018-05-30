PROLIM Welcomes Mr. Aaditya Vidyarthi as Head of APAC and Europe

Bangalore, India May 30, 2018: PROLIM Global Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Aaditya Vidyarthi as Head of APAC and Europe. He is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of PROLIM’s business in these two key geographies, effective immediately.

Aaditya joins PROLIM from Siemens PLM Software, where he was responsible for mid-market sales of the Siemens PLM Software portfolio. He played a key role in transforming and expanding PLM solutions for the mid-market industries, including automotive, industrial machinery, etc. Prior to Siemens PLM, Aaditya held several sales leadership positions at Dassault Systems, Accelrys India, IBM, and HCL Systems.

Aaditya is experienced in several technology domains, including CAD, CAM, Cloud computing, ALM, PLM, and ERP. He has led large consulting engagements.

Aaditya is an accomplished business leader, motivator, and mentor in Multinational PLM and IT Organizations in India. He is an expert in challenger sales, enterprise consultative sales, business conversations, resource optimization, value creation, and competitive differentiation. Aaditya’s professional success is strongly based in his unique formula: “Never lost a Competitive Opportunity, never won it on the Price.” He strongly believes in bringing a unique insight to a business opportunity, based on competitive differentiators.

Aaditya has a Bachelor of Engineering degree and Post Graduate degree in Business Management from SP Jain Institute, Mumbai, India.