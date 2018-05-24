Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market Size to Grow Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars. Targeted therapies are used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer or rare diseases. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the development of such medicines. Targeted drug therapies are patient-specific and require genetic testing. Cell cultures are used to conduct genetic studies. Cell culture procedures require periodic monitoring of cell culture in order to ensure appropriate growth of predetermined cells for testing and analysis and to avoid contamination.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39200

These procedures are generally time consuming. Cell culture monitoring biosensor is defined as “a self-contained analytical device that conglomerates a physicochemical component with a biological component for the analysis of suitable analyte of biological importance.” The biosensors comprise an electrode in which the sensing element is present. The sensing element reacts with the desired analyte present in the cell culture and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors record various behaviors occurring during the process of cell culture such as variation in temperature, release of toxic substance, liberation of desired metabolites, increase in cell density, and occurrence of cell growth.

Based on electrode type, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be segmented into thermometric biosensor, electrochemical biosensor, piezoelectric biosensor, fiber optic biosensor, and others. The market for electrochemical biosensor is expected to expand during the forecast period. On the basis of analyte, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be divided into adenosine, hypoxanthine, glucose, ionosine, ATP, lactate, and others. Increase in research of biologics and personalized medicines has fueled the demand for cell culture monitoring biosensors. Furthermore, manual cell culture monitoring is time consuming and increases the risk for contamination.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=39200

Biosensors enable effective monitoring of cell culture growth, contamination, and byproducts. Thus, increase in demand for biosensors boosts the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market. Moreover, rise in awareness of cell culture monitoring biosensors and increase in production of biopharmaceuticals propel the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market. However, lack of qualified health care professionals and developed health care infrastructure hampers the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market.

In terms of geography, the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominated the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market due to rising percentage of population suffering from chronic diseases. In addition, presence of developed health care infrastructure and increase in demand for targeted therapies such as biologics have accelerated the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in these regions. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to the increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rapid development of health care infrastructure, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and increase in government expenditure in the health care sector. However, poorly developed health care infrastructure and high cost hamper the growth of the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market in Middle East & Africa.

Request for the TOC of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39200

Major players operating in the global cell culture monitoring biosensors market include PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, Nova Biomedical, Conductive Technologies Inc., Lonza, CCIT Sensors AG, Nanomedical Diagnostics, Sierra Sensors GmbH, and Lifeonics.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com