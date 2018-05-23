Harvard Technology marks 25th anniversary with product development plans

Harvard Technology, a pioneer in the design, development and manufacture of smart wireless lighting solutions, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a renewed investment in Research & Development (R&D) and ambitious plans to launch several new LED lighting products in 2018.

Over the past two decades, the company has become world-renowned as an innovator in wireless connected lighting technologies, launching a number of market leading solutions including LeafNut, CoolLED programmable drivers, EyeNut and more recently the well-received CoolLED Pro range – the next generation of the best-selling CoolLED range, which has achieved 10 million units sold worldwide.

The company’s award-winning cloud-based, IoT enabled, remote access, wireless control, monitoring and management system for indoor lighting, EyeNut, has revolutionised the indoor lighting market.

Investing in R&D is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy, with Harvard Technology continuing its commitment to designing and manufacturing innovative, pioneering lighting solutions, utilising leading edge LED technology.

The company will unveil a number of new leading-edge lighting products throughout the remainder of 2018, including fresh additions to the CoolLED Pro range of LED drivers in the form of the CLi 40W DALI and the CLi15W Analogue drivers, as well as some significant enhancements to the emergency range, including the DALI self-test combined emergency driver and DALI self-test maintained emergency driver, plus much more.

Harvard Technology has also re-defined its service offer for customers, which now boasts over 97% consistent on-time deliveries for LED solutions. The company has also introduced newly-established complaints, returns and after sales support procedures, as well as new initiatives including a 24-hour turnaround on stock products and 72-hour turnaround on drivers programmed for user specification.

Russell Fletcher, commercial director of Harvard Technology, commented: “As a business with a proven track record of delivering quality lighting products and solutions, our ambition is to continue breaking new ground when it comes to proven specification LED solutions and wireless lighting controls.

“During 2018 we will be investing heavily in new product development to increase the functionality and advanced features incorporated in our product ranges. This investment will give OEMs and specifiers more flexible lighting solutions that meet application-specific demands.

“We have also taken on board the feedback we have received from our customers and made a cultural shift back to our core values, which will focus on meeting customer requirements, developing quality leading edge products and delivering a best in class service for our OEM customers.”

Note to Editors:

For further information, please contact

Jared Priestley at Shrewdd Marketing

Email: jaredpriestley@shrewdd.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 1422 363424

Alf Lombardi at Shrewdd Marketing

Email: alflombardi@shrewdd.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 1422 363424

Mobile: +44 (0) 7879 634864

Harvard Technology Background Information:

Established in 1993, Harvard Technology has grown to become a leading player in the design, development and manufacture of energy saving lighting solutions. Harvard Technology’s innovative ranges of products include LED Solutions, combining the market-leading CoolLED LED drivers, LEDeng light engines, and CustomLED design and placement service, as well as the ingenious monitoring and management system for indoor lighting EyeNut, and the wireless remote monitoring and control system for street and outdoor lighting LeafNut.

Awards:

2016 – Commended in the Lux Awards 2016, within the Emergency Lighting Product of the Year’ category

2014 – 5th in Yorkshire Business Insider’s Growth 100

2014 – 101 in the Sunday Times’ International Track 200

2014 – Winner of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, within the International Trade category

2013 – Winner of the Lux Controls Innovation of the Year Award

2012 – Winner of the Judges’ Choice Award at the Mail on Sunday’s Made in Britain Awards

2012 – Winner of the Lux Manufacturer of the Year Award

2012 – UK National Finalist for the European Business Awards