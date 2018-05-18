Lung Cancer Market Expected to Grow at High Cagr during Forecast Period 2018 – 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Lung Cancer Market:

Market Scenario:

Lung cancer is a malignant lung tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in lung tissue with symptoms such as coughing, weight loss, fatigue and chest pain. The two types of lung cancers are small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NSCLC type accounts for almost 80% of the cancers with NSCLC representing the remaining. The cure rates for the two types of lung cancers are different and the SCLC being the most malignant. The cure rates also depend on the stage of cancer detection with rates varying by 55% for first stage to just 1% for stage IV.

The global market of Lung Cancer is expected to reach USD 36929.8 million in 2023 from USD 15219.7 million in 2016 with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Lung Cancer Market, by Types, 2016 (%):

Key Players for Global Lung Cancer Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis, PFIZER INC, Merck & Co., Inc., BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ELI Lilly and Company, Sanofi and others.

Segments:

Global Lung Cancer Market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of SCLC and NSCLC. On the basis of treatments it is segmented into Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT) and Laser therapy. On the basis of end users, it includes Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research Centers and Laboratories.

Regional Analysis of Global Lung Cancer Market:

The global market for Lung Cancer is growing steadily. The global lung cancer market on the basis of region comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global market for Lung Cancer is growing with the CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2017-2023. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer globally. The global Lung Cancer market reached USD 36929.8 million in 2023 from 15219.7 million in 2016. Europe region captured the second largest market globally and is expected to reach USD 8,536.3 million by 2023 due to the growing demand and need for lung cancer drugs, and the growing prevalence of lung cancer.

The report for Global Lung Cancer Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

