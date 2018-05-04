Prominent Company Silentpartyheadphone.com Introduces Silent Disco Headphones For Garba, Dandiya And Dance Night!

Mumbai, India: Premium company silentpartyheadphone.com have introduced high quality silent party headphones for making the party scene of India hip once again. The company proclaims their highly advanced silent party headphones rental in India. Now you can too join in the silent disco headphone fad and hold your trendy party anytime, anywhere you want.

Silentpartyheadphone.com came up with the ideas of these hi- tech noise cancellation party headphones for the convenience of party and music lovers. In lieu of government’s rule of ‘no loud music after 10 pm’ in public places including pubs, discs and farm houses, the Indian party scene was dying a slow death. It was more of a hindrance for the good music lovers and party goers to not have a place to chill and listen to loud music. So as to not cause trouble to students, neighbour old people as well as small children. Silentpartyheadphone.com is offering silent party headphones on rent which is suitable for organizing a silent garba, silent dandiya or even a silent movie night at affordable rates.

These silent disc headphones are available are attractive, sturdy, easy to use and comes with high frequency of up to 300 meters. You can choose up to 3 DJ channels on it so that one can listen to the music of their choice, the DJ system comes along with a transmitter that helps the group to enjoy and sway to the tunes of their favorite music without disturbing anyone.

Silentpartyheadphone.com have their offices in all the major cities of India including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company also helps you find a suitable DJ who is well adept at handling the silent disco headphones system.

The company has rented its party headphones for quite a number of events so far which all has been a major success.

Silent party headphones are suitable for

Silent Garba- attend a one of its kind garba night in Pan India and silently dance to the tunes!

Silent Dandiya- show your dandiya skills wearing silent dandiya headphones

Silent Movie- have a silent movie night with silent disco headphones

Silent DJ party- it’s the time to silent disco

Silent conference- hold a silent conference event or seminar without causing noise pollution

Silentpartyheadphone.com is a renowned name in the industry of silent party headphone rentals in India. The company has built its reputation on the basis of it good service and high quality products. What more they also offer great discounts and offs on bulk orders. With over 5000 headphones and 100 transmitters on rent, silentpartyheadphone.com provide a new age of enjoying music! This is the digital age and silent party headphones are the futuristic way of listening to the music without causing distress to anyone silently!

