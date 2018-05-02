WSI Digital Win Offers Internet Market Evaluation at No Cost

WSI Digital Win’s free Internet market evaluation provides market evaluation research and assesses the goals of the business, at no cost, to offer a tailored marketing strategy.

[LOUISVILLE, 5/2/2018] — Internet marketing is vital for businesses, as consumers are increasingly turning to the web for their buying decisions. A survey conducted by GE Capital Retail Bank revealed that 81 percent of shoppers research products online before they head out to the store. Companies that utilize online marketing can establish relations with prospects and customers through low-cost and regular communication – and reap these other benefits as well.

Free Internet Market Evaluation

Organizations looking to grow their business with the help of internet marketing need a strategy. The key to a successful digital marketing strategy is an online market evaluation. Companies that want to get this evaluation free can turn to WSI Digital Win, the Louisville-based office for WSI (We Simplify Internet), the world’s largest and oldest organization providing digital marketing solutions through more than 80 countries and more than 1,000 consultants.

When WSI Digital Win performs an online market evaluation, it first reviews the client’s business objectives and online market position, and the competitors’ digital marketing activity. The company then designs a unique digital marketing plan for the client based on the evaluation.

About WSI Digital Win

WSI Digital Win, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 20 years of international experience in generating and boosting growth and visibility for businesses through the Internet. The company takes pride in bringing together a vast network of specialists, consultants, suppliers, and digital marketing best practices.

Log on to https://wsidigitalwin.com for more details.