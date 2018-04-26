Bio Polymers Market is growing rapidly over 12.05 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~6.37 billion by the end of forecast period.

Synopsis of Bio Polymers Market

The Global Bio polymers is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 6.37 billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~12.05 % between 2016 and 2023

Biopolymers are polymers which is produced from biomass, and also bio-degrade with the action of heat, micro-organisms, and moisture. Biopolymers can be made by left-over starch from a crop that has been grown for foodstuffs. Increased use of bio-polymers would reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, another benefit is that biopolymers are easily bio-degradable. Bio polymers plastics, such as biobased PE and biobased PET, are the main drivers of global biopolymers market growth. More than 65% of the bioplastics production capacity worldwide in 2016 was biobased, long-lasting plastics.

Bio polymers has found in various applications such as films, bottles, fibers, seed coating, vehicle components, medical implants, and others. Increasing in demand of packaging industry is likely to drive the bio polymers market growth. The growing packaging and construction industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America has boosted the global bio polymers market over the forecasted period.

Segment Analysis

The global bio polymers market has been segmented into types, application and end use industries. On the basis of types, the global bio polymers market is segmented into bio- polyethylene (PE), bio- polyethylene terephthalate (PET), poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), biodegradable polyesters, and others (regenerated cellulose, starch blends). Among all poly lactic acid bio polymer segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the global biopolymers market and will continue to lead the market over the forecasted period. Furthermore, poly lactic acid bio polymers is water-resistant and decomposes within three weeks when subjected to the industrial composting process. Therefore, poly lactic acid bio polymers finds widespread applications in domestic and various end user industry such as, packaging sector, injection molding, film and sheet casting.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the Key players in the global bio polymers market: BASF SE (Europe), Braskem S.A (UK), Biome Technologies plc (UK), Plantic Technologies Limited (Austrelia), Bio-on S.p.A. (Europe), Novamont S.P.A (Europe), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd (Japan), Danimer Scientific (US), Rodenburg Biopolymers (US), and Others

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Study Objectives of Bio Polymers Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Bio Polymers Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

