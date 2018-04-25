Hydropower Market (EIA) quoted Hydroelectricity (CUF) to be over 60% | Get Complete Analysis Report.

Global Hydropower Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period:

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content & market synopsis on “Global Hydropower market Information from 2018 to 2023“

The global volatility in fossil fuel prices along with initiatives towards energy security will further complement the hydropower industry landscape. Hydropower is one of the oldest sources of energy which was used for thousands of years ago, to turn paddle wheels that help grind grain. Hydropower is a versatile, sustainable technology and it is the world’s largest source of the renewable energy and currently accounts for about 20% of the world’s total electricity supply. Hydropower has one of the best of conversion of all known energy sources. Harnessing water maturely can help take electricity access to millions of people. Stable, reliable and affordable electricity supply is also crucial for driving economic growth and ending the global poverty. Hydropower are classified based on their capacity as mini hydropower, micro and pico hydropower, small hydropower and large hydropower.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

The mechanical energy storage market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently leading and is followed by Europe and North America market. The rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China where there are issues with continuous reliable electricity supply, is driving the market for mechanical energy storage. Also R&D and utilization of modern flywheels in China and India with growing trend of compressing air and storing them it in large repositories, such as underground salt caverns, and releasing it to drive a turbine during periods of demand will drive mechanical energy storage market.

The key players of global hydropower market are Voith GmbH (Germany), ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH (Austria), General Electric Company (U.S), China Three Gorges Corporation (China), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Metso Corporation (Sweden), Hydro-Québec (Canada), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Engie (France) and Tata Power Corporation (India).

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global hydropower market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

