HOTTEST ON TREND – OUR BOHO COLLECTION

The first thing that comes to one’s mind when you think of boho is harem or dhoti pants paired with a tank top, colorful scarf, a head accessory, loose wavy curls, and a vibrant bag. Boho or Bohemian the easy and comfortable look is inspired by free spirited traveler of the 1960s and 1970s. This style blurred different cultures and ethnic hues; and since then Boho look has ruled the fashion runway.

The House of Tara is always on the lookout for inspiring Global trends to craft it’s distinct, fun and vibrant collection. Imagine wearing a long printed skirt, gladiators, bandana, feather earrings and a right bag to complete that boho chic look. The kind of handbag you carry says a lot about your sense of style, your career, and about you! Under Boho Category, The House of Tara has wide collection to play around. With designs made from 100% soft handloom fabric, colorful print on poly satin, woven fabrics to name a few; you are spoilt with choices. From handbag to tote to cross body slings to side hanging bags; designs are lavishly embellished with multiple charms like fluorescent tassels, colorful embroidery and threadwork.

BOHO chic look is trending this hot summer season. With right accessories, you can easily flaunt this effortless look anywhere any time. Embellished with beads, silk and fur accents, boho-chic look becomes an automatic dressy option for evening events and parties. To pull this look off remember to compliment it with right hand bag. Choosing the right handbag comes down to a mix of your practical needs and your individual style instincts. The House of Tara offers you the kind of bags that you’ll not only enjoy wearing, but something that will also hold everything you need to carry that day. Smaller bags are great for day outs & parties, while larger bags and tote bags are handy for work and travel days. These 100% cotton handloom fabric bags are comfortable to carry and exhibits brilliant colors with unique embroidery patterns. With quality lining inside & compartment for storage; these bags have drawstring, snap button or zip closures for ease of accessibility.

Beautiful and eye-catching, this bohemian-inspired statement bag carries a boho print on one side and is quilted on the other side and features multiple fluorescent tassels or neon pom poms with multicolor thread shoulder straps, fuchsia art silk lining with a zip pocket .It has a magnetic snap button closure for the main compartment. These side pom-poms embellishment gives a modern designer look and feel to the bag yet playful and colorful – just how boho-chic should be.

Our crossbody bags are latest on trend, as it has long been a favorite of fashion savvy girls, explorers & travelers. If you want to keep in sync with latest fashion fad in bags, you can check a variety of crossbody bags that are there online on our site. We are proud to be one of the best online destination for bags & accessories. With all designs presented online; you can also avail exclusive offers through our site. Happy Shopping!