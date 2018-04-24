Global Syringe and Needle Market 5.5% CAGR to be achieved by worldwide major vendors, Recent trends and Forecast till 2023

The Global Syringe and Needle Market is rising with a swift pace; mainly owing to increase in patient population. According to World Gastroenterology Organization, 35-40 % of the world’s total population are suffering from acute or chronic gastrointestinal problems. Also, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2015, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths, and is the second leading cause of death across the globe. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits associated with disposal syringe and needle, increasing the demands Globally. Global Syringe and Needle Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Companies are continuously inventing new products to capture the market Globally. Thus, major players invest more in research and development activity, in order to lead the Global market. In this regards, Becton, Dickinson & Company, in 2016, launched first syringe designed for use with Humulin are you-500 insulin which is designed by Eli Lilly & Company. It helps to treat patient with high blood sugar along with diabetes. Companies are investing more into research and development in order to develop quality and advance products, which help them to lead the Global market.

Global Syringe and Needle Market – Key Players

Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Retractable Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Incorporated (U.S.), Parker Dayton Technology Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China) and Light Medical Products Co., Ltd. (U.S.) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of syringe and needle, Globally.

Global Syringe and Needle Market – Segments

The Global Syringe and Needle Market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic application, usability, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into blood collection needles, ophthalmic needles, bone marrow needles, catheter needles, dental needles, epidural needles, AV fistula needles, pen needles, fine aspirating needles, biopsy needles, intravenous needles, spinal anesthesia needles, and suture needles. On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is segmented into general surgery, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, urology, and others.

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and others.

Global Syringe and Needle Market – Regional Analysis

The market of the syringe and needle is much higher in the Americas region. There is a huge population which is suffering from chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer and also better awareness of healthcare increase the demand of Syringe and Needle Market in this region. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2016, the U.S. diagnosed around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer, and in 2014, around 15,780 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,960 died of the disease.

Europe is also considering the huge market for Syringe and Needle Market players, owing to present of huge population affected with chronic disease. Additionally, market players from this region are involved in the export of their product in developing regions. Government is more focused to educate their public in order to minimize the patient population.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to the presence of huge population suffering with diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, countries from this region looking forward to adopt advanced technology and treatment from developed nation in order to improve the quality of life for their citizen. Whereas the Middle East and Africa are the low market due to his incapability of investment.

