Global Prepaid Card Market to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Prepaid Cards Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Prepaid Card is expected to attain a market size of $3.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The Single-purpose market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Card Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Multi-purpose market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28% during (2016 – 2022).

The Corporate Institutions market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 22.1 % during the forecast period. The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The General Purpose Reload able Cards market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Usage in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 21.7 % during the forecast period. The Gift Card market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Incentive/Payroll Card market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 25.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Europe market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 22.3 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Prepaid Card have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Green Dot Corporation, American Express Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Master Card Incorporated, Ebay, TSYS, The Western Union Company, and Visa, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-prepaid-card-market/

Global Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation

By Card Type

Multi-Purpose

Single-Purpose

By Vertical

Retail

Corporate Institutions

Government

Financial Institutions & Others

By Usage

General Purpose Reloadable Cards

Gift Card

Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

Incentive/ Payroll Card

Others

By Geography

North America Prepaid Card Market

US. Prepaid Card Market

Canada Prepaid Card Market

Mexico Prepaid Card Market

Rest of North America Prepaid Card Market

Europe Prepaid Card Market

Germany Prepaid Card Market

UK. Prepaid Card Market

France Prepaid Card Market

Russia Prepaid Card Market

Spain Prepaid Card Market

Italy Prepaid Card Market

Rest of Europe Prepaid Card Market

Asia-Pacific Prepaid Card Market

China Prepaid Card Market

Japan Prepaid Card Market

India Prepaid Card Market

South Korea Prepaid Card Market

Singapore Prepaid Card Market

Malaysia Prepaid Card Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Prepaid Card Market

LAMEA Prepaid Card Market

Brazil Prepaid Card Market

Argentina Prepaid Card Market

UAE Prepaid Card Market

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Market

South Africa Prepaid Card Market

Nigeria Prepaid Card Market

Rest of LAMEA Prepaid Card Market

Companies Profiled

Green Dot Corporation

American Express Company

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Master Card Incorporated

Ebay

TSYS

The Western Union Company

Visa, Inc.

