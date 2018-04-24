Global Prepaid Card Market to reach a market size of $3.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Prepaid Cards Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Prepaid Card is expected to attain a market size of $3.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.
The Single-purpose market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Card Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Multi-purpose market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28% during (2016 – 2022).
The Corporate Institutions market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 22.1 % during the forecast period. The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The General Purpose Reload able Cards market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Usage in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 21.7 % during the forecast period. The Gift Card market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Incentive/Payroll Card market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 25.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Europe market dominated the Global Prepaid Cards Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 22.3 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Prepaid Card have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Green Dot Corporation, American Express Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Master Card Incorporated, Ebay, TSYS, The Western Union Company, and Visa, Inc.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-prepaid-card-market/
Global Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation
By Card Type
Multi-Purpose
Single-Purpose
By Vertical
Retail
Corporate Institutions
Government
Financial Institutions & Others
By Usage
General Purpose Reloadable Cards
Gift Card
Government Benefits/Disbursement Card
Incentive/ Payroll Card
Others
By Geography
North America Prepaid Card Market
US. Prepaid Card Market
Canada Prepaid Card Market
Mexico Prepaid Card Market
Rest of North America Prepaid Card Market
Europe Prepaid Card Market
Germany Prepaid Card Market
UK. Prepaid Card Market
France Prepaid Card Market
Russia Prepaid Card Market
Spain Prepaid Card Market
Italy Prepaid Card Market
Rest of Europe Prepaid Card Market
Asia-Pacific Prepaid Card Market
China Prepaid Card Market
Japan Prepaid Card Market
India Prepaid Card Market
South Korea Prepaid Card Market
Singapore Prepaid Card Market
Malaysia Prepaid Card Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Prepaid Card Market
LAMEA Prepaid Card Market
Brazil Prepaid Card Market
Argentina Prepaid Card Market
UAE Prepaid Card Market
Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Market
South Africa Prepaid Card Market
Nigeria Prepaid Card Market
Rest of LAMEA Prepaid Card Market
Companies Profiled
Green Dot Corporation
American Express Company
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Master Card Incorporated
Ebay
TSYS
The Western Union Company
Visa, Inc.
