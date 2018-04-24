Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Expects an Extensive Growth in ROI of USD $ 56.7 billion till 2023

Global Life Science and Analytical Instrument Market in 2016 was $ 36.5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 % during 2017-2023 and reach to $ 56.7 billion till end of 2023.

Life science instrument are used in for the different application like diagnosis, research and testing. Life science instruments are used in all the sectors of healthcare and life sciences. Increasing clinical research, increasing spending on instrumentation used for the various research in chemistry. All the testing which are carried out in clinical laboratories and analytical chemistry are not possible without different life science instruments. Due to increasing number of research companies, increasing number of biotechnological, biomedical, testing laboratories has increases the market of life science and analytical instruments Globally. Life science instruments are used in identification of safety of food sample as well as analysis of DNA for discovery of new drugs.

Majority of the Market is Dominated by Major Players

Top 25 companies share almost 75 % of total market share. The major key players of Global Life Science and analytical Instrumentation Market are

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Avance Biosciences (US), Paragon Bioservices, Inc (US), Avista Pharma Solutions(US), Dynalabs (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Many more.

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, by Segmentation

Global Life Science and analytical Instrumentation Market has been segmented on the basis of type of instruments they are Centrifuges (Laboratory centrifuges, Analytical ultracentrifuges, Gas centrifuges and Other), Chromatography (Thin-layer Chromatography (TLC), Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, HPTLC and Other), Electrophoresis (Conventional Electrophoresis [One Dimensional and two dimensional) and Capillary Electrophoresis), Flow Cytometry, Microscopy (Scanning electron microscope, Transmission electron microscope and Other), Cell Counting instruments (Hemocytometers and Other), PCR, Spectroscopy (Mass Spectroscopy, UV spectroscopy, Atomic spectroscopy and Other), Western Blotting, Other (Sterilization instruments, Incubators, Colorimeters, Freezers, Laboratories balances, other).

On the basis of End user they are segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Agriculture and Food Industry, Research and Clinical Testing Laboratories and Other. On the basis of application they are segmented as Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications and Other Applications

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, by Region

Geographically, Global life science and analytical instrument market is dominated by North America due to contribution of US and Canada. Healthcare sector is continuously developing in this region, increasing number of pharmaceutical industries, biotechnological industries and number of laboratory has boosted its growth in this region. North America is followed by Europe in life science and analytical instruments devices. Germany, France and UK are the major contributor of this market in Europe. Increasing number of diseases has increased the number of research which are carried out has increase the European market.

