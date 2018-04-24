Gary Kirsten – World Cup Winning coach for India on a talent for his cricket academy

Gary Kirsten is looking for Indian talent

Former South African cricketer and World Cup-winning coach for India, Gary Kirsten’s eponymous institute will be organising a nation-wide talent scout starting April 23

Gary Kirsten Cricket will be looking for exceptional young cricketers in India to hone them into players of the future. India’s World Cup-winning former coach Kirsten, is working closely with a group of experts, to harness the best talent in the country. A nation-wide talent scout will be held between April 23 and May 18, with a two-day camp in Delhi (May 10 and 11th).

Six players from each city will be invited to Pune for a weekend training programme following which 3 top players will be given a scholarship for a 2-month residential High-Performance Camp worth Rs 2 lakhs each.

To participate in the talent hunt, all one needs to do is text their name, city and contact details via WhatsApp to 9112295566. Upon receipt of these details, the player will be sent the link of an entry form which s/he has to fill and submit for final registration. The team at GKC will then contact the player with details of the venue, date and time for participation. The entry fee for the talent scout is Rs 1,000 (including taxes) and the only criteria for participation is talent.

Date for enrollment: 23rd April- 18th May

Date for Delhi Camp- 10th- 11th May

Categories- Under 14, Under 19, Open Category