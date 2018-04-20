Waterjet Cutting Machines Market – Global Market Size, Share, Trend, Market Growth, Analysis And Industry Forecasts to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Waterjet Cutting Machines Market (Product Type – 3D Waterjet Cutting Machine, Micro Waterjet Cutting Machine and Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine; Pressure Range – Less than 1,500 bars, 1,500 to 3,800 bars, 3,800 to 6,200 bars and More than 6,200 bars; Power – Less than 50hp, 50 to 100hp and More than 100hp) – Growth,Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2017 – 2025”,the global waterjet cutting machines market is set to expand with a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Waterjet cutting machine, also called as waterjet cutter, is an industrial cutting tool that uses a very high?pressure jet of water or a mixture of water and abrasive substance for cutting materials. These machines are capable of cutting a wide range of materials including metals, stones as well as soft materials such as rubber. Waterjet cutting forms an ideal method of cutting especially when the material being cut is sensitive to high temperature. Subsequently, waterjet cutting technology has grown a separate area of application across different industry verticals.

The most prominent factor fueling the market growth is the competitive advantages of waterjet cutting technology over other counterparts. Waterjet cutting generates no heat, thereby maintaining the integrity of the original material. The process accuracy is fairly high and can be used for cutting a wide range of materials. This makes waterjet cutting suitable for various applications. With the consistent rise in the overall industrial manufacturing & processing sector, the demand for waterjet cutting would escalate significantly in the following years. Nevertheless, major concern for its consumers is the high initial cost of these machines as compared to other counterparts.

The overall waterjet cutting machinesmarket is segmented on the basis of machine type, pressure range and horsepower. Based on the machine type, the market is segmented into 3D waterjet cutting machine, micro waterjet cutting machine and robotic waterjet cutting machine.On the basis of pressure range, the market is categorized into less than 1,500 bars, 1,500 to 3,800 bars, 3,800 to 6,200 bars and more than 6,200 bars.By horsepower of the motor, the market is segmented into less than 50hp, 50 to 100hp and more than 100hp.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).As of 2016, the overall waterjet cutting machinesmarket is collectively led by North America and Asia Pacific regions. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to demonstrate the highest growth in the overall market.

