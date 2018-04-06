Marucci adds Josh Donaldson as official partner

BATON ROUGE, La. – Marucci Sports announced it has added Toronto third baseman and 2015 MVP Josh Donaldson to its roster of Big League partners.

Donaldson, who has consistently swung Marucci bats throughout his career, has also chosen Marucci as his on-field glove for the 2018 season.

“When it comes to my glove, I know exactly how I want it to feel and perform,” Donaldson said. “Marucci listened and delivered exactly what I wanted.”

“I’ve been swinging Marucci bats for several years, and I’ve always been pleased with the quality and level of service. Marucci is a brand I’m proud to be a part of because of their commitment to the game and its players.”

In addition to using Marucci products on-field, Donaldson will join fellow Marucci partners Albert Pujols, Andrew McCutchen, Anthony Rizzo, Buster Posey, Francisco Lindor and others to advise, test, and approve upcoming products before going to market.

Donaldson becomes the fourth MVP award winner to ink with Marucci, joining Pujols, Posey, and McCutchen.

“Marucci is thrilled to welcome Josh Donaldson, another MVP, as an official partner,” said Marucci CEO/Co-Founder Kurt Ainsworth. “We’re excited that a player of his caliber has chosen to make Marucci his on-field glove, and we’re looking forward to his insight in future glove and bat lines.”

Donaldson’s signature Bringer Of Rain wood bat line is slated to be released later this year.