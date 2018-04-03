SantaMedical SM-110 Pulse Oximeter now available on Walmart

One of the best selling product by SantaMedical – its SM – 110 finger pulse Oximeter is now available on Walmart and on its site SantaMedical. A finger pulse oximeter uses a Non-invasive method to measures your Blood oxygen level (SpO2 level) and your Pulse rate. SantaMedical is offering a discount of 20% on purchase from its Website.

Today most people in America, including people suffering from Obesity, Mountain climbers, Athletes and other Health conscious people are using Finger pulse Oximeter for their regular health monitoring. This helps them cut costs on big medical bills that might crop up in future.