IT Security most important technology trend 2018 in Germany

Villingen-Schwenningen (D), March 30th 2018 – For digital companies, IT security remains the most relevant topic of the German ITC market in 2018. That is the result of a current survey by the German high-tech association Bitkom. Two thirds of the companies questioned (67 percent) name IT security as the most important trend.

“More and more devices are digitally connected, that makes them interesting targets for cyber criminals”, states Achim Berg, president of Bitkom. “That”s why IT security is gaining significantly in importance, especially in areas such as energy, traffic or medicine.”

“Another engine for the lasting importance of IT security is the implementation of the EU-GDPR that concerns basically all companies in Germany”, adds Bernd Hoeck, expert for IT security with a profound knowledge of the German ITC market.

The second position of Bitkom”s list occupies the topic Cloud Computing. 61 percent of the companies questioned think that this is another important trend that will have a definitive impact on the German ITC market in 2018. “The cloud has more than arrived here in Germany”, comments Hoeck. “This development shows that the investments of providers in datacenter in Germany and the EU pay off.”

The buzz words Internet of things (48 percent) and Industry 4.0 (47 percent) follow on positions four and five. No surprise since those topics have their home turf in the highly-automated industry. If it”s not working here in Germany, then where?

The positioning of Big Data (43 percent) and Cognitive Computing (26 percent) or Artificial Intelligence in the ranking strengthen the profile of AI in Germany. In the year before, only every fifth company named AI as a relevant trend for the market. In 2018 it is already every fourth company. “Artificial Intelligence is a key technology with the potential to improve our everyday life and change our economy”, confirms Bitkom president Berg. To round off the top ten, the other trends and topics of importance for the German ITC market are Digital Platforms (mentioned by 33 percent), Blockchain (26 percent) – which made it to the list for the first time, Enterprise Content Management (25 percent) and Mobile Apps and Mobile Websites (24 percent).

“The results are based on a survey among ITC companies. The priorities might differ a bit among customers, but in general the tendency corresponds with our experiences”, concludes market expert Hoeck. “Especially IT security is a topic no company can close its eyes to. With the GDPR entering in force in May, companies must invest in IT security if they don”t want to break the law. Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence are other fields of interest of the rapidly developing German market that is open for innovations and exciting offers.”

