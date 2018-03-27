ELAN Group appoints Raj Kumar Singhal as the CEO

Elan group, one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in NCR, has taken Mr. Raj Kumar Singhal on board as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Singhal has been an indispensable resource and a one man cavalry with 30 years of experience in construction & real estate space. He has worked with Industry leaders like Larsen & Tourbo, DLF Group, SARE Homes and M3M in the past. He has unparalled knowledge and deep insight of Real Estate market with cross functional expertise in Design, Sales/Marketing, HR, Finance, Construction & Legal domains.

In his new role as the CEO, he will be heading the operations of the Group for enhanced customer focus and best in segment Real Estate products & Services.

Speaking on the appointment, Director of Elan Group, Mr Ravish Kapoor said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Singhal for his appointment as the CEO. His knowledge, experience and expertise will be of great value to the Group and I am sure Elan will scale newer heights under his leadership.”

Mr. Singhal was instrumental in virtually building up from scratch organization & business operations over the last many years across various organisations.

“It is definitely an honour and pleasure to be the part of ELAN group. I am very excited to take up this responsibility and will work relentlessly to ensure we set new benchmarks in the commercial real estate space,” said Mr. Singhal.

About ELAN group

Elan Group, founded in 2013, is India’s fastest growing and trusted real estate company. The Group has spearheaded the change in commercial real estate and has set a new benchmark with its projects.