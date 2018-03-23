New Company Launch, Raising Finance via Investment

Guildford Street Capital is an exciting new company launch, with an aim of raising finance via investments. The objective of the company is to develop into a diversified holding company, with interests in:

– oil and gas

– coal

– next generation clean energy

– power plants

– property

– rare earth minerals

– corporate finance

The corporate finance arm – which ranges from the provision of finance to successful companies, all the way through to corporate restructuring and refinancing ailing businesses, helps to facilitate deal flow.

More About Guildford Street Capital

The various investments in the chosen sectors will be held predominantly through subsidiary and associated companies that are stock market listed, or where a market in the shares of each investment exists. This is to enhance and increase liquidity.

The Board of the Company is currently Allan Biggar, Jeremy Chivers and Andrew Irvine and will be strengthened following each substantial investment or acquisition that the Company makes.

Guildford Street Capital is seeking public and private equity situations. Investment strategies are not sector or geographically specific; the investment criteria is based on whether the cash increases shareholder value.

Working with world class accountants, lawyers, and advisors, decisions are made quickly, with deals efficient and quickly executed each time. The aim of Guildford Street Capital is to seek a public listing for the Company or merger/acq.

More News

In Alabama, Guildford Street Capital are in discussions to acquire a mixed Biofuel plant, which combines biomass and coal to produce very low emission electricity. This would work to achieve an exit for shareholders.

Future Plans

Guildford street capital have both short, medium, and long term plans. They are as follows:

Short – Medium Term Plans

– Build a portfolio consisting of profitable cash generative investments meeting the outlined investment criteria.

– Generate cash and increase out net assets.

– Look for strategic fits when it comes to businesses, as well as restructuring opportunities.

– Keep things simple.

– Pay dividends regularly to shareholders.

– Seek their own listing on a regulated market.

Medium – Longer Term Plans

– Look for opportunities to sell all or part of the portfolio to generate a cash return to shareholders.

– Create long term wealth and income for shareholders.

– Remain agile, opportunistic, and cash rich.

Use the details below to contact Guildford Street Capital and find out more.

Contact:

Allan Biggar

Company: Guildford Street Capital

Address: Guildford Street Capital Limited, 65 Crutched Friars, London, EC3N 2AE, UK

Telephone: 0203 9542560

Email: info@guildfordstreet.capital

Website: http://guildfordstreet.capital