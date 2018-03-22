Primecare Hospital gives gold coins to ten couples

Bengaluru,: EMBRACE by PRIMECARE Hospitals Bengaluru under their campaign “BABY SHOWER” rewarded 2gm gold coins to ten couples who had participated in this program which was purely designed to benefit the expectant mother, new mother, and newborn. The Event was held on Saturday, March 10th at the hospital premises and was also commemorating with International women’s day celebration. This event had focused on antenatal expert talk along with thrust on the topics of pregnancy, delivery and newborn care. There was also some fun activity for the couples like Maternity photo shoot, Mehndi/Nail Art, there was also foot massage to pamper mothers. Towards the end of the event, goodies were distributed which would include mother and baby products.

A postnatal period is a period beginning immediately after the birth of a child and extending for about six weeks. In the immediate weeks following childbirth women need extra care, including partner and family support. This maternal health care is a neglected aspect of society despite so much advancement. This neglect is evident in the limited national health objectives and data related to maternal health. Thus, EMBRACE department at Primecare Hospital dedicated to maternity and pediatric care aims at promoting care driven programmes for both women and child, Safe motherhood is not only about avoiding high-risk involved during delivery but also dealing about the health concern of mother and baby post-delivery. This includes the physical, mental and social well-being of the childbearing woman before, during and after childbirth, so as to facilitate the birth of a healthy baby, which will be able to thrive into a healthy childhood.

Dr. Sayed Sayeed Ahmed, Chairman and Managing Director of Primecare Hospitals, “It is the availability of the essential packages / programmes by the healthcare provider that can lead to improvements in the quality of care, greater patient satisfaction, increased use of the public health services and, in all probability, an overall more cost-effective delivery of health care.

Dr. Naveed Azam, Group Medical Director of Primecare Hospital, “It is time for us to celebrate womanhood, what better occasion to do the same when we are celebrating International women’s day. It is such a joyous occasion to honor women”.

This unique event was led by Dr. Umar Nayaz, Director Operations, Mr. Mohammed Faisal, COO and Dr. Mohammed Yunus Kafil, Director Embrace beamingly says, “We are all excited to welcome these young mothers and guide them to this new phase of life with our learning’s”.

According to the gynecologist and pediatrics, it is very important to keep a good amount of care of the pregnant ladies to make them happy for a healthy environment.