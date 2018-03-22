Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market Value to Reach US$ 1,000 Million by the End of 2026

Increasing prevalence of obesity has led to an upsurge in demand for anti-obesity prescription drugs globally. In addition, increasing level of chronic stress is also expected to impact the global market growth of anti-obesity prescription drugs positively. Transparency Market Research states that the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is projected to reflect a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing consumption of unhealthy food and beverage products is projected to rev up demand for anti-obesity prescription drugs globally. As the unhealthy food products are rich in cholesterol, surge in consumption of unhealthy food and beverage products continue to increase obesity.

Obesity has continued to remain a major side-effect of consuming psychotropic drugs. Consumption of various antidepressant drugs stimulates hunger in the patients. Due to appetite stimulating features of various antidepressant drugs, patients tend to consume more food products. Moreover, diabetic drugs such as thiazolidinediones, sulfonylureas and insulin are also appetite stimulating drugs. Side-effects related to the consumption of these drugs is projected to increase obesity. Increasing side-effects of obesity is projected to increase demand for obesity management globally. Consumption of diabetic and psychotropic drugs are expected to impact the global market growth of anti-obesity prescription drugs positively.

Moreover, surge in the level of chronic stress is projected to boost demand for the obesity management services. Growing level of chronic stress leads people to eat unhealthy food to counter the physical and emotional stress. Moreover, long-term stress due to the emotional and physical pressure leads to the release of cortisol hormones by the brain. Release of cortisol hormones further stimulates the appetite of the people. Eating disorders due to increasing level of chronic stress is further expected to rev up demand for obesity management. Bound to these factors, the global market of anti-obesity prescription drugs is projected to represent significant growth during the forecast period.

However, the global market of anti-obesity prescription drugs will continue to witness inhibiting growth bound to various factors. Practicing yoga is becoming a popular exercise for weight reduction and hypertension. Increasing preference for practicing yoga to lose weight has led to reduced reliance of obese population on anti-obesity medications. Moreover, the obese persons prefer including sugar-free food and beverages in their diet plan. These factors are projected to inhibit the global market growth of anti-obesity prescription drugs.

As patients of high blood and sugar levels are more prone to the risk of obesity, doctors are increasingly prescribing liraglutide medicines. Based on the drug class, the liraglutide segment is projected to generate significant revenues, representing more than US$ 100 Mn by 2026-end. In contrary to this, the bupropion and naltrexone drug class segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR through 2022. In terms of revenue, the adult age group segment is projected to account for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2017-end. This segment is projected to witness a robust CAGR in the global market of anti-obesity prescription drugs during the forecast period. By 2026-end, the hospital pharmacies distribution channel segment will continue to witness the fastest growth, accounting for more than US$ 100 Mn.

Major players in the global market of anti-obesity prescription drugs include Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, VIVUS, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

