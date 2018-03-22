American Board of Plastic Surgery Offers 2018 Certifications

The field of plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery requires a high level of skill. Board certification is extremely important for doctors as it emphasizes their dedication to their field. Board certification illustrates the level of qualifications a plastic surgeon has obtained. Finding a board certified surgeon provides an added sense of trust for patients.

Experts in the industry understand how the difference between credentials affects patient choices. They also know it affects the overall experience of the patient. Board certification is valued – because it’s important!

To continue promoting professionalism, the American Board of Plastic Surgery administers annual examinations. This year the written examination is in October and the oral test is in November. As a major provider of credentials, the ABPS sets the stage for professionals to start their path toward certification.

These tests help professionals pursue the qualification they need. Skill testing helps them to administer services to patients. This year, the ABPS will have more than tests alone; the group will also have informational resources on the group’s web site. The ABPS will advertise these to career professionals. Doctors who want to work toward this designation will have a better understanding of the challenges they face in their profession.

In the last 81 years, the ABPS has issued nearly 10,000 certificates to plastic surgeons. Their successful achievement of training requirements helps doctors to confidently offer their services to communities.

Coastal Cosmetic Center is a ABPS certified cosmetic surgery center in Jacksonville Florida. We offer services such as facial rejuvenation, breast augmentation and lifts. We provide face lifts, eyelid surgery and much more. In addition, the office assists patients with efforts to slim down, tone up or re-contour areas of the body. These are achieved with traditional treatments like liposuction and newer non-invasive procedures such as coolsculpting, sculpsure and reshape.

Coastal Cosmetics also offers other types of services, such as migraine headache therapy and various types of skin treatments. Board certified plastic surgeon Timothy Fee and his staff maintain a comfortable and professional environment for patients and excel in treating every patient with individual care.

When you want to look your best, experience is important. By offering board-certified plastic surgery services, Coastal Cosmetics has become the go-to office in the Jacksonville area for those who want the best surgical results. Call and ask about any of the many cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures that this provider offers, and get detailed advice and consultation about the risks and benefits of any procedure. Talk about how elective surgery may require recovery time, and what you can expect after the procedure is done. Get help from thoroughly qualified and attentive professionals who understand that your convenience and comfort is ultimately important.

