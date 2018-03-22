Advanced Wound Care Management Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 6.30% by 2024

The world market for advanced wound care management market is characterized with a marked consolidated vendor landscape due to the market being a technologically intensive one. The demand for significant amount of research and development (R&D) funds has delayed the entry of many of the many small vendors. Emerging market participants are emphasizing on the strategy of competitive pricing so as to fortify their foothold in the world market for advanced wound care management.

The four leading market players, namely Molnlycke Health Care, Smith and Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc., and Acelity L.P. Inc. accounted for approximately around 65.0% of the world market in the year 2015, discovers Transparency Market Research (TMR). These topnotch vendors of the said market are continuously making investment in R&D activities and also emphasizing on the development of innovative products so as to stay ahead of the rest of the pack.

The world market for advanced wound care management was valued at around US$ 6,457.0 million in the year 2015. The said market is estimated to expand at a sound CAGR of 6.30% over the period of forecast that extends from 2016 to 2024. With the market progressing at this pace, the said market is predicted to reach a market valuation of around US$ 11,161.6 million by the end of the said forecast period.

North America to Lead the Market with Advanced Treatment Facilities

The major geographical categories of the international market for advanced wound care management are Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. So far as geographical segmentations are considered, the region of North America held a dominant share of the international market for wound care management in the 2015 and the said region is projected to continue with its regional supremacy over the forthcoming years as well. The growth of the said regional market is attributed with the relentless launch of advanced wound care diagnostics for the purpose of identification of pathogens and coming up of new product lines by the prominent market players. In the meanwhile, the region of Europe is estimated to rise at a substantial pace over the period of forecast. The said regional market is expected to be driven by a burgeoning pool of patient population who are affected with diabetes and vascular disease.

Illness due to Various Lifestyle Factors to Encourage Market Growth

The rising incidences of illness that are caused due to various lifestyle related factors across the world are contributing towards the growth of the said market. Various types of chronic wound like venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcer, and decubitus ulcers are a few of the growth promoting factors for the international market for advanced wound care management.

The increasing instances of mortality due to venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers amongst the elderly populations is further bolstering the demand for strategies related to advanced wound management in various developed and developing countries. The rising morbidity due to chronic wounds across the global patient populations together with economic repercussions have led to growth of the said market in lesser developed societies and communities. In many of the developed and developing nations, the soaring number of cases of maturity-onset and type I diabetes has resulted in the rising prevalence of diabetic ulcers, thereby accelerating the growth of the said market.

