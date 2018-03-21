Dr. Ed Schrader Purchases West Mobile Dental Care

Mobile residents will have access to a wide array of dental treatments following the purchase of West Mobile Dental Care by Dr. Ed Schrader.

Dr. Schrader recently purchased the 6207 Cottage Hill Road dental office. He brings a dental approach recognized for providing comfortable family dental care.

“We take pride in treating each patient comprehensively to create beautiful smiles they can be proud of,” he said.

West Mobile Dental Care is a state-of- the-art facility that treats patients in a modern and welcoming environment. The dental office fully customized treatments to meet patients’ cosmetic, preventative, and restorative dental needs.

Dr. Schrader believes in offering comprehensive dental services including fillings, crowns, root canals, extractions, dentures and implants. The office provides general dentistry including X-rays, oral exams and cleanings and treats patients of all ages.

“We take pride in educating patients about the dental needs they have,” said Dr. Schrader. “That way patients are knowledgeable about the care they need and feel confident about the treatment recommendations.”

“We want patients to know that we truly care about their smiles and teeth,” he said.

Cosmetic dentistry services include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental implants, Invisalign, dental bonding, dental crowns and dental bridges.

Dr. Schrader earned his doctor of dental medicine degree from the University of Alabama in 2009. He continued his experience in general dentistry at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. While completing his residency, he enhanced his cosmetic dentistry, dental impact placement, TMJ and sleep apnea therapy skills and gained certification in Invisalign plastic teeth aligners.

He belongs to the American Dental Association, Alabama Dental Association and Mobile Dental Society.

Dr. Schrader is married to pediatric dentist Dr. Brooke Weber Schrader, a Mobile native. For more information on West Mobile Dental Care, visit their website at https://www.wmdentalcare.com or call 251-666-3600

CONTACT:

Dr. Ed Schrader

Company: West Mobile Dental Care

Address: 6207 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609

Phone: 251.666.3600

Website: https://www.wmdentalcare.com