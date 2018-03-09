Giovani launches Spring Summer’ 18 collection

New Delhi, March, 2018: Luxury menswear brand, Giovani, has launched its Spring Summer 2018 collection. Taking inspiration from various fun and trendy themes like The Riveside District, Travel, After Hours, Café Leisure and Relaxed Boardroom, the collection infuses the spirited freshness of a riverside town. The selection is contemporary and helps one breeze through everyday life effortlessly.

The selection draws inspirations from the story of man who is confident and full of quirks; someone who makes a smooth transition from a boardroom to an after-hours mood. The collection is designed to match the changing moods without compromising on style and comfort. Perfect for the discerning man of refined tastes and diverse needs, this entire range features three collections; Relaxed Boardroom, Afterhours and Café Leisure.

Relaxed Boardroom: This collection is sharp yet comfortable – just perfect for a professional environment. This range introduces trousers with a special feature – SAW self-adjusting waistband. This feature helps to give a perfect fit to the wearer. The modern tuxedos feature check fabric with cut and sew details.

After Hours: A range, as the name suggests, is specially designed for formal eveningwear. Introducing new colour palette and textures, the range is fun and high-on-trend. The club wear also offers chained waistcoats and easy-to-wear jacquard jackets.

Café Leisure: Offering statement styles, this collection is ideal for smart lounge wear. Bursting with exclusive prints and patterns in comfortable and breathable fabrics, the collection features knitted and soft indigo jackets, printed shirts, lightweight chinos and much more.

The collection is available at all Giovani outlets across India.

About Giovani:

Giovani has been acquired by FLF .Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited [FLF] is an integrated fashion company of Future Group with presence across key segments within the fashion industry i.e. designs to distribution. FLF brings together the four key components in the fashion industry – a strong portfolio of owned and licensed brands, a well-established retail presence, a pan-India reach for its brands through a strong distribution network and investments in fast growing fashion brands – into a single entity.FLF has a portfolio of about 30 domestic and foreign brands that cover the entire gamut of sub-categories including formal menswear, casual wear, active or sportswear, women’s ethnic wear, women’s denim wear, women’s casual wear, footwear and accessories and are present across various price points. The company also operates India’s popular fashion destinations like Central, Brand Factory, Planet Sports, I Am In and aLL.

For further information, please contact;

Crosshairs Communication

Dimple Jain – 022 43531013 / 9819910819 / dimple@crosshairscommunication.com