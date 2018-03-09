Colors of joy celebrated by VAATSAALYAA with orphans

Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education celebrated Holi festival with orphanage kids of ‘Masum Zindagi ‘ at Ekta Vihar, R K Puram sector -6, New Delhi.

Vaatsaalyaa Trust is working in the field of education for the uplifting of the students from the weaker section of the society. Vaatsaalyaa believes that owning a skill promises a better future and that makes us work to promote, educate and polish student’s skills, which they couldn’t have been able to access without a proper guidance and platform.

Chairman of Vaatsaalyaa Group – Kappil Kishor decided to share the colors of joy & happiness with these NGO kids, along with trustee-Shivangi Kishor and team members of Vaatsaalyaa trust.

On this occasion, fifty kids of the NGO were present along with the instructor and other team members. The youngest kid was three, and the oldest was 14 years of age. Kids were so talented that when they were asked to perform something, every second child was ready to perform. Kids were very enthusiastic to participate in each activity. After a small session of dialog with kids, a platter of sweets and snacks was distributed among them with a small stationary hamper by Vaatsaalyaa.

“ From last so many years, we were celebrating HOLI with family and friends but, the kind of happiness, satisfaction and simplicity I found and realized after playing HOLI here with these kids, I can never forget” says Kappil Kishor Chairman & Trustee Vaatsaalyaa.