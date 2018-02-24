General Problems of Indian Handicraft & Solution

The handicraft means the thing which is made by hand and has some artistic value and may or may not have the functional value. The Indian Handicraft industry represents the culture, tradition and history of the Indian Heritage.

Indian Handicraft sector is the second largest market in the economy after the agriculture sector. There are more than 23 million craftsmen in India dependent on the handicraft sector for their bread and butter. The handicraft sector of India is increasing at the rate of 15% export rate. Jodhpur city of the Rajasthan is the handicraft hub of India which contributes in the handicraft market cost of more than 1000 billion in Indian handicraft industry.

In this blog post, we will try to discuss the problems and solutions of Indian handicraft industry which is preventing the extreme possibilities of growth in this sector because these all problems are the hidden problems which is totally behind the curtains from the industrial agencies which are needed to be exposed. This post is an effort from Indian Crafts to expose these problems to all.

Problems –

Lack of credit availability

Lack of skilled labor and workforce

Not recognizing to the skilled workforce

Problems in marketing especially at international market

Problems in raw material

Problems in delivery and cycle time is more

Overdependence of established market

So these are the general problems of the handicraft sector of India which is an interruption of the growth of this sector.