Membrane Separation Systems Market to Rise at a CAGR of 9.3% Between 2017 and 2025

This report on the membrane separation systems market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in population in the water-stressed area, lack of availability of pure water, growing demand for membrane separation systems in the food & beverages industries for protein separation process, clarification of fruit juices and alcoholic beverages and in biopharmaceuticals industries sterile vaccine productions are the major drivers of the global membrane separation systems market during the forecast period.

The global membrane separation systems market report comprises a detailed elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on technology, application, and material. An elaborated qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities, and trends has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises pricing analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global membrane separation systems market.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, and ion exchange. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and preference for various water treatment, food & beverages, and healthcare industries. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into environmental, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on rise in demand from water and wastewater treatment plants, dairy, and biopharmaceutical industries. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose based, nylon, polypropylene (PP), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrilonitrile (PAN), and polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of particular membrane in various industrial processes like desalination of sea water and separation of proteins.

Geographically, the global membrane separation systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the global membrane separation systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, 3M, Amazon filters, Advantec MFS, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Novasep, TriSep Corporation (Microdyn-Nadir US, Inc.).

