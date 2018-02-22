Global X-Ray Detectors Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “X-Ray Detectors Market“

X-ray detectors are used majorly for two purposes – imaging and dose measurement. Analog X-ray systems used photographic plates and films for image detection. However, owing to a shift in technology from analog to digital X-ray systems, the photographic plates and films are rapidly replaced by digital image plates (flat panel detectors). Flat panel detectors are highly sensitive and faster than a photographic film. With improving technology and rising demand for digital X-ray systems, the X-ray detectors require more robust structure with high transmission capability and temperature endurance, and resistant to ionizing radiations.

X-Ray Detectors Market: Segmentation

The global X-ray detector market is analyzed based on the different types of detectors used in the X-ray devices. This includes flat panel detectors, charge coupled device (CCD) detectors, image intensifiers, line-scan detectors and computed radiography (CR) detectors. A rapid increase in demand for digital X-ray systems has led to incorporation of newer detection technologies such as flat panel detectors and charge coupled device (CCD) detectors. Moreover, with further advancement in research, an X-ray machine can have a large area or small area flat panel detector.

A difference in the size of detector matters for different applications or subjects to be scanned. Advance fluoroscopy and C-arm systems incorporate flat panel detectors. Other X-ray detectors available in the market include gas ionization detectors, scintillation, gas-filled detectors, semiconductor detectors and gas electron multiplying detectors.

Further, based on the applications or end-use, the global X-ray detectors market is categorized into dental, medical, veterinary, industrial, and security applications market. Medical applications include general radiography, surgical imaging, cardiovascular imaging and mammography.

X-Ray Detectors Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as arthritis, orthopedic diseases, and respiratory diseases is driving the demand for X-ray imaging and hence the market for X-ray detectors. Moreover, increasing number of diagnostic centers worldwide fueled by growing need for early diagnosis is propelling the demand for advance X-ray systems, thus contributing to the growth of X-ray detectors market. Additionally, more time consuming, low sensitivity and the need for processing after exposure is culminating the demand for photographic films and boosting the demand for flat panel detectors and line-scan detectors.

X-Ray Detectors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global X-ray detectors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The market for X-ray detectors will be growing rapidly in the regions where the demand for X-ray systems is increasing. This basic fact marks the potential of X-ray detectors in Asia Pacific and Latin America regions where along with the demand for X-ray systems, manufacturing capacity is also increasing. Increasing adoption of digital X-ray systems is touted to fuel the demand for X-ray detectors in Asia Pacific.

Further, emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Russia and Mexico are target markets for companies offering X-ray equipment owing to rapidly growing economy and presence of untapped opportunities in these countries. GE Healthcare bought a Brazilian X-ray equipment firm Xpro in 2012 to increase its market presence in the Latin America region.

X-Ray Detectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global X-ray detectors market include Varian Medical Systems, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agfa Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Thales Group and Fujifilm Medical Systems and others. Intense competition is compelling market players to innovate in their product and marketing strategy. Teledyne Technologies, Inc. introduced two new models of X-ray detector Shad-o-Box 3K HS and Shad-o-Box 6K HS in March 2014, which utilizes latest generation CMOS X-ray technology offering higher resolution and faster imaging of objects.

