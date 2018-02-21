ReverseLogix Offers Yard Management for Complete Control in Resource Moving

The San Francisco, California-based company’s technology delivers a fully-automated process, streamlining movement of equipment and drivers.

[BURLINGAME, 21/2/2018] – Manual data input technology does not provide yard jockey movement tracking, limiting capabilities for business. ReverseLogix offers a Yard Management service that allows seamless management across different processes related to yard jockey movements.

Unmatched Access Control

ReverseLogix’s Yard Management module provides users with a comprehensive interface that allows complete access control to facilities. Users can track all entry and exit of equipment and drivers through this streamlined interface.

The interface features an audit log where users can track the timeline of movement and drivers. ReverseLogix explains that the audit log provides a comprehensive timeline, preventing driver accessorials.

The system also gives users the capability to add equipment and drivers, allowing security personnel to select the next instance when the same drivers and equipment arrive at the access point.

Monitor Yard Capacity

The Yard Management module allows users to see a real-time view of the equipment at each facility. In addition, the system provides a look into the characteristics of both the equipment and yard for a comprehensive analysis.

Moreover, the module allows company associates to request spots and pulls from the facility to a dock at any time. This process gives users the flexibility to move up equipment when it is time for a full truckload (FTL) or less than truckload (LTL) shipment.

ReverseLogix’s powerful yard management system also provides a view of every location associated with the user’s logistics process. The company explains, “. . . (T)he yard jockey can track any and all spots performed so that you can have a comprehensive view of the equipment at one or multiple facilities.”

About ReverseLogix

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, ReverseLogix started as a software consulting firm and eventually evolved into a full-service logistics solutions provider. The company does more than solve logistics problems; it optimizes each strategy to ensure simplicity, flexibility, and visibility in every process. The company offers a wide range of services, from returns management and asset management to warehousing and brokerage.

Visit https://www.reverselogix.com today for more information.