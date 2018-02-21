Quantum Computing Market 2016 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Market Scenario:

Quantum computing is the area of study focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory, which explains the nature and behavior of energy and matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. A Quantum computer follows the laws of quantum physics via which it can gain enormous power, have the ability to be in multiple states and perform tasks using all possible permutations simultaneously.

A classical computer works on the principle of Boolean algebra operating with a 7-mode logic gate principle, whereas a quantum computer can work with a 2-mode logic gate. In a quantum computer, a number of elemental particles such as electrons or photons can be used, with either their charge or polarization acting as a representation of 0 and/or 1. Each of these particles is known as a quantum bit, or qubit, the nature and behavior of these particles form the basis of quantum computing.

The study indicates that the major driving factor for the Quantum Computing market is the increasing implementation of machine learning by quantum computers in order to recognize objects by detecting recurring patterns. It has been observed that over the recent past several research institutes along with scientists are carrying out research programs to truly understand the practical capacity of quantum computers.

The global Quantum Computing market is expected to grow at USD ~2,464 million by 2022, at ~24% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Anyon Systems Inc. (Canada),

Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (U.K.),

QC Ware, Corp. (U.S.),

Rigetti Computing (U.S.),

QxBranch (U.S.)

Segments:

Quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of application and vertical.

Quantum computing market by application:

Optimization

Machine Learning

Simulation

Quantum computing market by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Quantum Computing market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the Quantum Computing market owing to factors such as usage of quantum computers by government agencies and aerospace & defense for machine learning. The study indicates that Europe has the second biggest market share in the Quantum Computing market.

Asia Pacific Quantum Computing market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as wide adoption of quantum computers by BFSI sector. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and others are making use of quantum computers for optimization of tasks due to which the study reveals that these countries would show a sudden hike in Quantum Computing market by the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Quantum Computing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Quantum Computing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Quantum Computing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Quantum Computing

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Quantum computer manufacturers

Quantum dots manufacturers

Government agencies

Aerospace equipment manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Educational Institutes

Developers and platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

