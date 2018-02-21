Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market Size, End-use Industry, Global Industry Insights

Natural fragrance chemicals are aroma compounds physically received from plants, fruits, and spices through extraction, distillation, and expression. Fragrance chemicals that are obtained through natural resources are called natural fragrance chemicals. These naturally obtained chemical substances do not include any levels of toxicity. Natural fragrance chemicals are preferred over synthetic fragrance chemicals due to the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of using natural products. However, these chemicals are expensive compared to synthetic fragrance chemicals. Also, they possess non-toxic properties.

Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for natural fragrance chemicals is expected to rise, due to the rise in trend of using natural-based ingredients, especially in personal care and other consumer products. Natural fragrance chemicals are intensely associated with product identity due to their capability to trigger emotions. Therefore, it is one of the primary reasons that directly affects consumer inclination toward natural fragrance chemical based cosmetic and personal care products. This shift in consumer preference toward naturally obtained fragrances is anticipated to drive the natural fragrance chemicals market during the forecast period. Implementation of government regulations on synthetic products is anticipated to boost the natural fragrance chemicals market during the next few years. However, the usage of synthetic fragrance chemicals for large volume applications, which offer relatively better performance with lower cost, is expected to hamper the natural fragrance chemicals market during the forecast period.

Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the natural fragrance chemicals market can be segmented into:

Essential Oils

Oleoresins

Distillates

Fractions

Others (Absolutes, etc.)

Almost all natural fragrance are physically acquired from plants without modifying their chemical structures. Natural fragrance chemicals can be obtained from several natural sources. For instance, a natural apricot scent may comprise natural aromatics from a range of plants (excluding apricot).

Natural Fragrance Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The natural fragrance chemicals market can be segmented based on application into:

Oral Care

Body Care

Baby Care

Lip Care

Perfumery

Household Cleaners

Others (Cosmetics, etc.)

The natural fragrance chemicals market is expected to expand due to the rise in usage of natural fragrance chemicals by personal care and household manufacturers in various affordable consumer products such as shower gels, soaps, perfumes & deodorants, and creams & lotions. Middle-class consumers, especially from emerging economies, are increasingly realizing the benefits of using natural fragrance chemicals in consumer products. This is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for the natural fragrance chemicals market during the next few years.

