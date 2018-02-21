Jobs for International Mother Tongue Day

On the occasion of International Mother Tongue Day (February 21), here are 4 jobs for those with a flair for languages on global job site – Indeed:

1. Foreign language interpreter

Salary: Rs. 3,000 – 4,000/- per day

Interpreters can be fundamental in helping people understand each other, particularly in the context of large, multinational corporations that do business with companies across the globe.

2. Translator/Linguist/Interpreter

Those who not only have fluency in speaking different languages but are also qualified to read and write them can play a role in translating documents for international organizations, as well as in making obscure works accessible to a larger number of people.

3. Indian Language Linguist

Given our colonial background, the English language has always been dominant in all walks of life. However, experts in Indian languages can help rediscover much of our lost and undiscovered cultural history and heritage.

4. Lexicographer

Salary: Rs. 25,000 – 30,000/- per month

Perhaps a fascinating job of all, a lexicographer gets to study words in different tongues and compile a dictionary of them for others to understand and learn the language.