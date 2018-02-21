Elisiontec Announced To Offer Voice Logger Solution for Call Centers and Other Industries

Elision Technolab LLP, more commonly known as Elisiontec, has recently made an announcement about the voice logger solution. The solution can be the best application for call centers, customer care centers, support centers and other industry verticals. The spokesperson of the company shared more details about this voice logger aka call recording solution.

The announced call recording solution can be used as a standalone solution. The standalone solution will come with the GUI based web application. That can be accessed from anywhere. It is very easy to use and manage. The admin of the system can make necessary settings such as all call should get recorded or just selected calls need to get recorded. Also, the admin and other managerial staff can listen to the recorded calls. The voice logger solution will give a whole range of reports such as agent-wise report, department wise report, date wise report, month wise report, etc. The reports will give the required details for analyzing the calls.

The spokesperson of the company further announced that the solution can also be integrated within the existing call center software or telecommunication solution. Once it is integrated within the solution, it will work as part of the system itself. It will have all features as it comes with standalone voice logger software.

The company can also select the required features and additional modules in the final version of the call recording solution. For example, many companies like to have an additional module of keyword spotting in the call recording solution. This keyword spotting solution can be used to find the specific words in the entire recording. This works great in quality screening for companies and call centers or support centers. It can reduce the time of the quality assurance team who is ensuring the customer care quality is great.

“The voice logger software is the best for call centers, customer care centers and support centers. We can integrate this solution with the existing call center software so they can use it within the system. Also, other industry verticals can use this voice logger solution for quality and performance screening. For an instance, an IT company has this system in place to record all calls made for recruitment, sales, business development, and other as such calls. The IT companies can use this to assure the executives are following the best industry etiquettes and the company’s brand is getting positioned as a professional business brand.”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of the stated VoIP solution further shared that this solution can provide many benefits to its user company because it can give a clear idea about the areas need to be improved. Also, it helps in dispute resolution. The company has published a Blog with the Top 3 Benefits of Voice Logger Solution on their official Blog, here: http://www.elisiontec.com/call-recording-keyword-spotting-solution-benefits-business/