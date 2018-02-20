Prevent Plaque and Gum Disease with the Services Offered by My First Dental

[MEDFORD, 02/21/2018] – The gums are easily one of the most overlooked parts of the body. They are the bases of teeth and as such, are just as important. Leaving gums unmaintained can lead to plaque and cavities. Over time, this could lead to more serious dental problems like gingivitis and gum disease.

The specific branch of dentistry that deals with the gums is called periodontal dentistry. My First Dental offers a variety of periodontal therapies and treatments to remedy any gum-related issues.

Periodontal Dentistry at My First Dental

Periodontal dentistry encompasses both surgical and non-surgical procedures to remedy and restore the health of gums. These are some of the services offered by My First Dental.

* Scaling and Root Planting: It is a deep-cleaning procedure,which utilizes hand scalers and ultrasonic devices to remove plaque and tartar buildup from the gums.

* Gum Grafting: This is the technique of taking tissue from healthierparts of the gum and using it to replace damaged gums. Itis doneto protect the teeth and its rootsbetter.

* Periodontal Laser Surgery: State-of-the-art laser surgery that is used to remove damaged gums caused by periodontal disease. This surgery offers far more advantages than conventional surgery such as less discomfort and gum shrinkage.

* Dental Implants: When the tooth itself is lost, a titanium dental implant is placedsurgically beneath the gumline. It is used as an anchor for a crown or artificial tooth. This procedure leaves the patient with a realistic-looking tooth that is more durable and easier to maintain.

