Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2017 – 2027

Biodegradable packing peanuts are types of loose fill packaging peanuts which are used as a protective packaging solution. Keeping in mind the harmful effects of loose fill packaging peanuts, manufacturers are now comes up with biodegradable packing peanuts. It is an environment friendly alternate solution to loose fill packaging peanuts. Traditional loose fill packaging peanuts are quite difficult to decompose, whereas biodegradable packing peanuts are made up of natural non-toxic products such as cornstarch or wheat. They can be dissolved in water and can be thrown in compost after use. This biodegradable packing peanuts are useful for cushioning products during shipping and can protect fragile shipments. This can be filled in the boxes all around to protect the product kept inside it. It serves various industries including shipping, electrical & electronic, art & kraft, medical, automobile and others. Also, biodegradable packing peanuts are starch based products, they can be edible. The outlook for the global biodegradable packing peanuts market is anticipated to be positive due to growing shipping and use of fragile products.

Global Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market: Dynamics

Being biodegradable, the packing peanuts are also non-toxic are safe for pets and human beings if swallowed by accident. These packing peanuts are starch based, not petroleum based. This factor keep an edge over loose fill packaging peanuts which is non-biodegradable. This is expected to drive the global biodegradable packing peanuts market growth over the forecast period. Also, unlike loose fill packaging peanuts, biodegradable packing peanuts do not have static charge, so they will not stick to clothes. This factor is expected to drive the global market over the next decade. Shipping of fragile products needs complete protection from shock, biodegradable packing peanuts act as protective solution. This factor is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. They can be reused, and can also be thrown in fields. Despite of these advantages, it has some disadvantages which might hamper the global biodegradable packing peanuts market growth over the forecast period. Biodegradable packing peanuts have higher weight than traditional packing peanuts, this in turn increases the shipping cost. As biodegradable packing peanuts are starch based product, and so it can be edible. Hence they can attracts rodents and bugs. Its production also costs higher than polystyrene based packing peanuts, and in such challenging economy, consumers often choose reduced costs over eco-friendly, more expensive alternatives. These factors are expected to hamper the global biodegradable packing peanuts market over the forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market: Segmentation

The global biodegradable packing peanuts market has been segmented as:

On the basis of starch used, the global biodegradable packing peanuts market has been segmented as:

Wheat Starch

Corn Starch

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global biodegradable packing peanuts market has been segmented as:

Electrical & Electronic

Shipping

Art & Kraft

Medical

Automobile

Others

Global Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market: Geographical Outlook

Based on regions, the global biodegradable packing peanuts market is divided into seven regions namely:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle-east and Africa

Japan

The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period. APAC region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the global biodegradable packing peanuts market growth due to the rule and regulations imposed by the government against the use of plastic products. There has been a global push for sustainable packaging solutions, in the last decade. The United States for instance, has various laws that range from various recycling programs, to state-wide ban. In Canada, retail stores such as Walmart charge money for the use of plastic bags. The Japanese government plans to get retailers to charge a small fee for the use of plastic bags, by 2020. Therefore, it is clear that most of the key countries are coming together in their efforts to ban non-biodegradable packaging products. Therefore, this is expected to create opportunities for the growth of packaging solutions such as, biodegradable packing peanuts.

Global Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global biodegradable packing market are – Foam Fabricators Inc., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, Void Fill Packaging, ACH Foam Technologies, Puffy Stuff Inc., FP International, and among others.

