Recent Research Explores the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market 2023

The report on Durable Medical Equipment Market by disorder type(distribution channel), by treatment type(drugs, radiotherapy and physiotherapy), by distribution channel(hospitals, clinics, retails pharmacy and online pharmacy) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global durable medical equipment (DME) market covers segments such as product and end-use. The product segments include monitoring and therapeutic devices, personal mobility devices and bathroom safety devices and medical furniture. On the basis of end-use the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is categorized into hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market such as, Invacare Corporaion, Sunrise Medical, ArjoHuntleigh, Hill Rom, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products Inc, and Carex Health Brands, Inc.

