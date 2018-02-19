Global Nonstick Cookware Market Precise Overview and Key Highlights for Future Opportunities 2017 – 2025

In the present time, people are looking for fast and more convenient methods of cooking. Due to this, there has been a willingness among consumers to spend on newer variants of consumer goods. One of the most demandable product in this criteria is nonstick cookware. The nonstick cookware market is experiencing modest growth and is also expected to rise in response to the changing lifestyle choices, finds a new research study, which is titled as “Global Nonstick Cookware Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025”. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently added this new study to its repository, which offers detailed insights and analysis on the key factors that are shaping the global demand for non-stick cookware.

Market Overview and Major Findings

This 188-pages study provides a holistic outlook on the non-stick cookware market evolution throughout forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn units), across different regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). As per the study, the global nonstick cookware market is anticipated to reach a value of US$23.03 bn by the end of 2025. At this value, the market is also forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast 2017-2025.

For a clear understanding, the market has been segmented on the basis of material type, distribution channel and geography. Nonstick cookware includes fry pan, saucepan, and stock pots. On the basis of material type, a spike in the demand for Teflon and ceramic coated nonstick cookware in the coming years, which is expected to enable the market gain impetus. Presently, several companies are already engaged in developing newer coating materials to ensure the better durability of products.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. Purchases are expanding their business globally through the online channel, therefore online segment is the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe led the Non-stick cookware market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a good pace throughout the forecast. In addition, it has been stated that Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience promising growth in the Non-stick cookware market.

Competitive Landscape

The report also examines the competitive landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players in this market in terms of company overview, company financials, strategy and recent developments. At present, PT Maspion, Bradshaw International, Inc., Scanpan, Le Creuset, Calphalon (Newell Brands LLC), Tramontina, Denby Pottery, Farberware Licensing Company, Moneta Cookware, Regal Ware, Inc., Anolon, Berndes, Gibson Brands, Inc., LLC, Cuisinart, T-fal, and All-Clad, NeoFlam, TTK Prestige Limited, Conair Corporation & Hawkins Cookers Limited are some of the major players operating within the global Non-stick cookware market profiled in this study.

