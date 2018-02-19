Baby Food Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The latest report on Baby Food Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Baby Food Market by type(conventional baby food and organic baby food),by product type (cereals, bottled food, snacks, soup, frozen food, dried baby food),by end use(infants, toddlers) and distribution channel( hyper, super markets, convenience stores, dollar stores, online retailers) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Baby Food such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global baby food market is driven by factors such as rising population of working women, manufacturing of baby food under strict healthy and safety regulation that results into greater awareness about packaged baby food, perception of baby food as status quotient in high income group. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include regulation pertaining to food safety, falling birth rate in developed markets and government initiatives promoting breast feeding and feeding at home likely to restrain market growth.

High potential coupled with untapped markets and rising working women population worldwide will provide growth opportunities for leading player. The major challenge for baby food industry is to comply with highly strict and healthy regulations pertaining to baby food nutrientional standards.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global baby food market by type, by products, by end-use, by distribution channel and region. The segmentation based on type includes conventional baby food and organic baby food. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as cereals, bottled food, food snacks, food soup, frozen food, dried baby food and others. On the basis of end use market is segmented into infants, toddlers and others. By distribution channel market is segmented into hyper markets/super markets, convenience stores, dollar stores, online retailers and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia Pacific is the key consumer for baby food products in the global market, and accounted for highest global market shares in 2015. Rapid urbanization and changing life style drives the APAC baby food market. Europe is another promising market with over XX% global market share followed by North America at XX%. Growth in this region is highly attributed to increasing working women population and drastically changes in life style. Furthermore, APAC region expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to emerging markets such as India, China and Indonesia.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Danone, Hero Group, J. Heinz, Nestle SA, Abott Nutrition, Numico, Wyeth, East Asiatic co Ltd, Ella’s Kitchen, Mead Johnson, Perrigo Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Baby Food globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of baby food.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the baby food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the baby food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

