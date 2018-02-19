AP Lazer Supplies Tools and Accessories for Laser Cutting

Industries with laser cutting and engraving procedures can improve the quality of their products and increase their efficiency with AP Lazer’s machine accessories.

[LANSING, 02/19/2018] – AP Lazer is a trusted brand for laser cutting and engraving. The company provides business-grade laser machines that can sustain the needs of both cottage businesses and large industries. Moreover, it offers supplementary tools and accessories for user safety and process enhancement.

An Industry Revival

The use of lasers in various industries, whether for end-use processes or primary cutting stages, began as early as the 1970s. Its market expanded further in the 90s and early 2000s. Today, the laser cutting market is strong. The market projections from various global industry research studies show the same trend.

AP Lazer’s products fulfill a demand that’s set to increase in at least the next few years. ReportsnReports.com forecasts a 9.20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) until 2019, while MarketsandMarkets expects the laser processing market to grow by $9.75 billion by 2022 with a 6.13% CAGR.

These suggest a consistent, if not increasing, demand for laser applications in the coming years. For AP Lazer, this is just one more reason to continue developing its products and services.

Equipment Enhancement Additions

To enhance the functionality of its laser cutting and engraving machines, AP Lazer offers accessories like utility carriages (allows users to work on small and large items), rotary tables (makes engraving bottles and other cylindrical items more efficient), and slant jacks (anchors items for engraving at an angle). It also sells safety goggles and mechanical lift carts.

The company also offers software upgrades. CorelDRAW X8 gives engravers additional design tools and layouts, while PhotoGrav makes it possible to engrave scanned photos on various surfaces.

With these additions to its product roster, AP Lazer expands the functionality of its already highly-functional machines.

About AP Lazer

AP Lazer is a trusted brand for laser cutting machines. The company supplies robust machinery for businesses dealing with engravings. It offers laser machines for engraving granite, wood, acrylic, and brick. Its offices are in Lansing, Michigan and Cincinnati, Ohio.

View its inventory of laser cutting and engraving machines at https://aplazer.com.