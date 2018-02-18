Working with a real estate agent as an investor.

Many investors do not know how to build a constructive mutually beneficial relationship with agents.

Agents are very handy to have on your team as they know the market, they know what buyers are looking for in a house and often even have buyers ready to buy. Having an agent on your team gives an incredible advantage, especially before and during the rehab.

Before we make offers we need to know how much the house would be worth after all repairs are made. The After Repair Value. This we get by having agents do a CMA for us.

As you can see, it is very important we get this right as you make money buying a house (at the right price).

After we purchase the house, we still need agents! Periodic walkthroughs to keep the agent informed on rehab materials, colors, style and options ensures you can get the most out of the flip. Agents bring a wealth of inside knowledge to our entire investing procedure and their input should not be taken lightly.

So how can we as investors, work side by side with agents, when we do not want to pay those agent commissions and fees, yet we love their input ,consulting and the CMA’s?

Indeed, in order for us to give the highest possible offer on houses, so that our offers get accepted more often, we need to cut cost elsewhere. We do this by eliminating agents and realtors during our house acquisition process. We find people that want to sell their house fast. Often the houses we buy are in very poor condition.

When we reach an agreement on a price we go straight to our closing attorney and bypass agent intervention.

Where we can be of benefit to agents, is when we list our freshly rehabbed house.

It is very obvious that there is a lot more benefit to an agent to sell a pristine condition house rather than a dump.

So agents often are more than happy to work with us during the acquisition period without compensation and in exchange we offer our agent the listing.

I hope this inspires other investors to be more conscious about agents, and their valuable time.

Dixie, Real estate investor

