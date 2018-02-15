Slater & Brandley are leading and independent letting agents in Nottingham. We do not sell property. Instead our focus is 100% on lettings and property management making us uniquely positioned. We provide landlords with the unrivalled opportunity to build strong working relationships with our team.Our top priority is to ensure we continue to deliver on our core values of Communication, Service & Trust.Whether you are an accidental landlord looking to let your family property for the first time, a seasoned landlord with a portfolio of properties or more specifically need a HMO managing agent you can rest assured that as a fully regulated ARLA agent we will do everything to ensure you benefit from the very best service possible. All of our staff are fully qualified to professional standards and are waiting to help.We are unique in that we manage all types of properties. From single household flats and houses to shared accommodation for working professionals and students – We have it all covered!