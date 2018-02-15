At Wire 2018, EJP is going to introduce the new generation of its CDS-TQ series of combined drawing machines. By using a linear motor to actuate the drawing jaws, EJP has significantly simplified the mechanical design and the movements of the drawing jaws. Thus EJP achieves higher precision in bar, tube and profile drawing, while improving ease of operation and reducing maintenance requirements.

Two years after EJP introduced drawing machines with servoelectrically actuated drawing jaws as an alternative to hydraulic actuation, the company has now taken their systems to the next level. With linear motors it is no longer necessary to convert the rotating movement of the actuation into a linear movement. The advantages of this solution: no indirect transmission of forces, fewer movable parts and higher-precision drawing of bars, tubes and profiles.

The linear motor design is a further development of the servoelectric actuation of the drawing jaws, a design that has proved highly successful in more than ten machines built. In the combined drawing machines featuring the new – patent-pending – system, the motors control the actuation of the jaws in real time based on the contour of the drawing cam, closing and releasing the jaws as required.

Jacques Paraskevas, Managing Director of EJP, is committed to offering his customers the best solution for their specific requirements: “All three drive solutions – hydraulic, servoelectric and linear motor based – have their advantages depending on the application. Therefore we will present all three of them at WIRE 2018: one drawing unit equipped with the new linear motors and one fitted with two drawing carriages, of which one is equipped with a servomotor and one with hydraulic cylinder. This hands-on display will allow us to discuss with the trade fair visitors in a best possible way what would be the optimal solution for their specific application.”

The linear motors can be used in the complete portfolio of combined EJP drawing machines operating with drawing forces ranging between 2 and 46 tons and producing finished bars with diameters from 2 to 60 mm.

EJP at WIRE 2018:

Düsseldorf, Germany, 16 – 20 April 2018

This year at a new location: hall 9, stand A12