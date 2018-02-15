Lancaster New City: A Community that Fosters Filipino Values

[PHILIPPINES, 2/15/2018] – For Filipino families, buying a home means more than simply investing in a property. It also means selecting a neighborhood that nurturesthe values that they, as individuals and as one unit, cherish. Lancaster New City, a township located in Cavite, has created a community that uplifts the unique spirit of Filipinos.

The Modern Filipino Family

An article published in the Business Mirror says that millions of Filipinoswork abroad and more women are now joining the workforce.These changes pose a challenge to families when creating strong, positive relationships at home.

In an age where families are becoming diverse, the community a child will grow up inbecomes more important than ever for his or her development.UCSF professor Madeleine Lansky says the adage “it takes a village to raise a child” does hold true. The community in which the child grows up provides an additional level of support when needed. The care the community provides strengthens the children and instills in them the resilience they need to venture out into the world confidently.

Fostering Filipino Values

To fortify families, Lancaster has built a community around four values cherished by Filipinos: Live, Learn, Work, and Play.

Live — The neighborhood integrates all the necessities of modern living plus the warmth of home, making it the ideal community in which to build a future.

Learn — School campuses within the community offer safe and convenient options for quality education.

Work — Livingnear the SuntechiPark, residents need not put up with the harrowing commute to find work opportunities.

Play — Nestled within the community are various avenues for fun and leisure, including dining, shopping, and other activities that strengthen family bonds.

Pray — Recognizing that faith is at the core of many Filipino families,Lancaster has made practicing their faith accessible for Catholic families. They can visit the Parish of the Holy Family to nourish their relationship with God.

About Lancaster New City

Lancaster New City is a township development in Cavite City built to provide Filipino families with a community that cultivates the values they treasure. Developed by PRO-FRIENDS, the community offers families and individuals various types of housing, from single-detached homes to condominiums and more.

