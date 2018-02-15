Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors Market Research Report 2017

ERS (Electronics Research Reports) is a division of YT Research Group which is a leading Global Market Research Service Provider in Technology Sector (Electronics, Telecommunication, and Information Technology)

ERS recently published a study on “MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors”

Description

In this report, the global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global MEMS Magnetic Field Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Allegro Microsystems

AMS AG

Asahi Kasei Micro

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Melexix

Memsic

Micronas Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Capacitive Type

Double Torsion Pendulum Type

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare and Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Other

