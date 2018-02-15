Whether on the beach or a hiking trail, music is a staple of summer fun. Fugoo offers a wide range of Bluetooth speaker accessories that will keep speakers ready for outdoor activities.

[02/15/2018, Irvine] – Fugoo offers portable Bluetooth speakers that suit the lifestyle of the adventurous and the outgoing. Its Bluetooth speakers boast up to 40 hours of continuous battery life and 360° sound. The speakers are also integrated with iOS’ Siri and Android’s Google Now.

It doesn’t just offer Bluetooth speakers, though. The company also provides a wide range of accessories that keep the Bluetooth speakers ready for summer adventures.

Music Is a Summer Staple

As the snow melts and summer rolls in, people are gearing up for their sunny day excursions. Fortune, a digital lifestyle magazine, says that music joins the ranks of hot dogs and coolers as a summer essential at the beach; a Bluetooth speaker would be handy in making the sand and surf season more alive. The Backpacker Sanctuary, an online backpacking community, also shares that a portable speaker would brighten the outdoors, making camping even more exciting.

People, therefore, need Bluetooth speakers that can withstand the sun’s rays, as well as sand, water, and dirt. They also need tough yet stylish accessories to match.

Bluetooth Speaker Accessories from Fugoo

Fugoo lays out solid options for all outdoor and music enthusiasts. Its Bluetooth speaker accessories resist harsh weather elements so you can keep the music pumping, wherever your adventures take you.

The company offers the Strap and Multi Mount, which people can use to mount speakers to different surfaces. It also has various types of speaker jackets. The Sport Jacket is waterproof, mud proof, and shockproof. Meanwhile, the Tough Jacket is made from fiber-enforced resin and solid aluminum. For people who need a small and light option, the Style Jacket is the way to go.

Fugoo also offers the Go-Float, a floater especially designed to make Fugoo Bluetooth speakers water-worthy.

For people who are always out on an adventure, Fugoo offers the Mount Pack. The bundle includes a bike mount, strap mount, and multi-mount. Meanwhile, the Super Pack includes the same items plus a durable remote control.

Fugoo’s wide range of Bluetooth speaker accessories will keep the party going, wherever people go.

About Fugoo

Fugoo offers a wide range of Bluetooth speakers for various activities, from camping to hitting the beach. Its products are perfect for the outdoors, withstanding mud, snow, water, and shock. It also offers top-of-the-line Bluetooth accessories.

